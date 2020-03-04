Incumbent Leticia R. Vazquez leads in early votes for Bexar County Constable, Precinct 2

SAN ANTONIO – Leticia R. Vazquez took the lead in early voting for the Bexar County Constable, Precinct 2 race with 33% of the vote.

As the voting numbers start rolling in, Vazquez said she is ready to take on the role as Bexar County Constable for Precinct 2.

“I’ve learned a lot in those five months. In fact, I believe now I’m a true constable because I’ve learned the way the constable’s office works,” Vazquez said.

In second place is Ino Badillo with 14% of the vote so far. Badillo said he hopes the community votes in his favor and understands how hard he is willing to work as constable for Precinct 2.

“We need to get integrity back into that office," Badillo said. "We need the community to understand that we’re still good guys and we want to do the work.”

Eleven candidates appeared on the Democratic primary ballot.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will go to a May 26 runoff election.

The winner would then go on to face Republican Charlie Peña Jr., the lone member of his party on the primary ballot, in November’s General Election.

Most of the Democratic candidates had already entered the race when former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela triggered the state’s resign-to-run law by announcing a run for Bexar County sheriff last September.

The announcement came as state and federal law enforcement authorities raided Barrientes Vela’s Northwest Side offices.

Barrientes Vela makes first court appearance since being indicted on felony charges

She and her former captain, Marc Garcia, were indicted in connection to the raid in January and face felony and misdemeanor public corruption charges.

Vazquez has served as interim constable since early October, after a lawsuit filed by Barrientes Vela attempting to block county officials from removing her was tossed out by a judge.

Vazquez, who previously worked as a deputy for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, told commissioners last fall she would not seek the position full time.

She changed her mind in early December, however, saying she needed more than 14 months to clean up the mess she had inherited.

