KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a look at the latest numbers from Super Tuesday.

Authorities in Tennessee say the tornado that ripped through Nashville was the deadliest in 7 years.

Plus, a new entertainment venue Chicken N Pickle is opening soon in San Antonio.

