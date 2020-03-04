KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., March 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a look at the latest numbers from Super Tuesday.

Authorities in Tennessee say the tornado that ripped through Nashville was the deadliest in 7 years.

Plus, a new entertainment venue Chicken N Pickle is opening soon in San Antonio.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.