Man, 30, pleads no contest in case involving impregnated teen, faces 12 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man who was accused of impregnating a child pleaded no contest to a felony charge of sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators were made aware of the relationship between Rolando Salas Fernandez and a then-14-year-old girl after the girl reported the sexual assault to a nurse examiner at a local hospital, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant showed the girl was about six months pregnant when KSAT first reported this story in July 2019.

The warrant said Fernandez had threatened to kill the girl’s family if police found out about their sexual relationship.

Physical evidence in the case had been left in a BCSO vehicle for nearly a week, starting on June 25, 2019 — which was the day of Fernandez’s arrest — through July 1, 2019, before it was discovered by a deputy, officials said last year.

The plea deal states Fernandez faces a punishment of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of $1,500. He could have faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Fernandez is set to be sentenced May 1.