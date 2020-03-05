San Antonio philanthropist donates $500,000 to Alamo Colleges District

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio philanthropist Harvey Najim on Thursday donated $500,000 to the the Alamo Colleges District.

The financial gift will be used to fund the college district’s AlamoPROMISE, which helps provide last-dollar funding to pay tuition and mandatory fees at any of the district’s five college for seniors graduating in 2020 from 25 participating high schools.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Harvey E. Najim for his continuing support of our colleges and our students, and especially for this very significant investment in AlamoPROMISE,” said Alamo Colleges Board of Trustees Chair Marcelo Casillas. “Without the generosity and support of exceptional individuals such as Mr. Najim, the AlamoPROMISE program would not be possible.”

KIPP San Antonio schools get $1M boost from local philanthropist Harvey Najim

This is not the first time Najim has made a major investment for ACD.

Najim previously donated $1 million to establish the Harvey Najim Pathways Scholarship for students from local school districts where the majority face challenges in pursuing a college education.

He and his family foundation also gave $104,000 in 2018 to support the Najim Family Foundation scholarships, which provided annual scholarships to students studying in the advanced manufacturing technology, computer information systems, cyberSecurity, nursing and allied health fields.

In addition, the Harvey E. Najim Charitable Foundation has contributed $75,000 to the Scobee Education Center at SAC, which supports Challenger Learning Center Missions for more than 1,249 students in grades 4-12 from Title I Schools.