Asian business sees customers rush in for rice amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – Some stores have placed limits on disinfecting products amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. However, one local Asian business is experiencing customers rushing in for rice.

Sari Sari on Wurzbach Road has seen its supply of rice leave store shelves rather quickly.

Imelda Roberts says she’s been working at the market for 13 years and has noticed her customers seem to be stockpiling the rice. She said she hopes she can keep up with demand.

“I was making an order to our wholesaler where we get our stuff, and even they limit us. She actually just gave us half our order,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the restaurant side of the business has not been impacted, but she hopes people will calm their concerns.

