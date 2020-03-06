Road closures in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Below are the planned, construction-related road closures in San Antonio set for this weekend and next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

All of the road closures are subject to change, weather-permitting.

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound frontage road closure of the east- to westbound turnaround at US 281 for direct connector work.

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound frontage road closure of the east- to westbound turnaround at US 281 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn left at the US 281 intersection then turn left again onto the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound frontage road closure from the US 281 southbound frontage road to the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp. DETOUR: Take the turnaround at US 281, continue east using the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio

Sunday, March 15 until Thursday, March 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound frontage road between Bulverde Road and Redland Road for barrier resetting work.

Sunday, March 15 until Thursday, March 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Redland Road and Green Mountain Road for guard fence replacement work and mow strip work.

Thursday, March 12 until Friday, March 13. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure between Redland Road and Bulverde Road for Overhead Sign Bridge removal work and guard fence installation work.

Sunday, March 8 until Thursday, March 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Redland Road and Green Mountain Road for guard fence and mow strip work.

Sunday, March 8 until Thursday, March 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Frontage road in both directions at Bulverde Road for pavement repair work.

Sunday, March 8 until Thursday, March 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound frontage road at O’Connor Road (including intersection) for pavement repair work.

Wednesday, March 4. 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastbound frontage road and turnaround at FM 2252 (Nacagdoches Road) for bridge repair work.

Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Green Mountain Road and I-35 for guard rail and mow strip work.

Sunday, March 1 until Monday, March 2. Nightly 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound ramp to I-35 (including I-35 northbound shoulder) for rail work and retaining wall repair work.

Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Green Mountain Road and I-35 for milling and paving work.

Sunday, March 1 until Friday, March 6. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right mainlane between Redland Road and Bulverde Road for ramp work.

Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio

Friday, March 13 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right mainlane and shoulder between SH 16 (Bandera Road) and FM 1560 (Hausman Road) including the Hausman exit ramp (2-month closure) for barrier and traffic rail work.

Friday, March 13 until Sunday, March 15. Full weekend closure 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastbound left frontage road lane between Champions Gate and FM 1560 (Hausman Road) for barrier setting work.

Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio

Friday, March 6 until Saturday, March 7. 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Full mainlane closure in both directions between FM 1346 and Schuwirth Road for paving work. DETOUR: Loop 1604 northbound traffic diverted to FM 1346 westbound to Schuwirth Road; Loop 1604 southbound traffic diverted to Schuwirth Road to FM 1346 eastbound.

Loop 1604 – South San Antonio

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound mainlane at US 281 for barrier removal work.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Saturday, March 7. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Southbound right mainlane at Mountain Lodge for striping work and traffic switch

Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for paving and bridge work.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue on the southbound frontage road, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound-to- eastbound direct connector for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the frontage road exit ramp, turn right on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, if heading north, take the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road, turn right on the northbound frontage road and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound closure of the northbound-to-westbound Loop 1604 direct connector r bridge work. DETOUR: Use the frontage road exit ramp, turn left on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, and continue on the US 281 entrance ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn left on the southbound frontage road, use the turnaround at Donella Drive and take the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure from the south- to northbound turnaround at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn left at the intersection then turn left again.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane northbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both north- to westbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane southbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both south- to eastbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround south of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.

Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Marshall Road for paving and bridge work.

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Weekend full closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue on the southbound frontage road, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure from the frontage road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp. DETOUR: Use the frontage road exit ramp, turn right on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, if heading north, take the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road, turn right on the northbound frontage road and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.

Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound Redland Road bypass ramp mainlane closure from Sonterra Boulevard to Encino Rio for ramp work.

Saturday, March 14. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Southbound right mainlane at Mountain Lodge for barrier setting work.