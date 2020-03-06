Road closures in San Antonio this weekend
Here are the construction-related road closures for the weekend of 3/6 - 3/9
SAN ANTONIO – Below are the planned, construction-related road closures in San Antonio set for this weekend and next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
All of the road closures are subject to change, weather-permitting.
Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound frontage road closure from the US 281 southbound frontage road to the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp. DETOUR: Take the turnaround at US 281, continue east using the turnaround at Redland Road, take the Redland Road entrance ramp and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound frontage road closure of the east- to westbound turnaround at US 281 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn left at the US 281 intersection then turn left again onto the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure of the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound frontage road closure of the east- to westbound turnaround at US 281 for direct connector work.
Loop 1604 – Northeast San Antonio
- Sunday, March 1 until Friday, March 6. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right mainlane between Redland Road and Bulverde Road for ramp work.
- Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Green Mountain Road and I-35 for milling and paving work.
- Sunday, March 1 until Monday, March 2. Nightly 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound ramp to I-35 (including I-35 northbound shoulder) for rail work and retaining wall repair work.
- Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Green Mountain Road and I-35 for guard rail and mow strip work.
- Wednesday, March 4. 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastbound frontage road and turnaround at FM 2252 (Nacagdoches Road) for bridge repair work.
- Sunday, March 8 until Thursday, March 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound frontage road at O’Connor Road (including intersection) for pavement repair work.
- Sunday, March 8 until Thursday, March 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Frontage road in both directions at Bulverde Road for pavement repair work.
- Sunday, March 8 until Thursday, March 12. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Redland Road and Green Mountain Road for guard fence and mow strip work.
- Thursday, March 12 until Friday, March 13. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure between Redland Road and Bulverde Road for Overhead Sign Bridge removal work and guard fence installation work.
- Sunday, March 15 until Thursday, March 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. One mainlane in both directions between Redland Road and Green Mountain Road for guard fence replacement work and mow strip work.
- Sunday, March 15 until Thursday, March 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound frontage road between Bulverde Road and Redland Road for barrier resetting work.
Loop 1604 – Northwest San Antonio
- Friday, March 13 until Sunday, March 15. Full weekend closure 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastbound left frontage road lane between Champions Gate and FM 1560 (Hausman Road) for barrier setting work.
- Friday, March 13 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right mainlane and shoulder between SH 16 (Bandera Road) and FM 1560 (Hausman Road) including the Hausman exit ramp (2-month closure) for barrier and traffic rail work.
Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio
- Friday, March 6 until Saturday, March 7. 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Full mainlane closure in both directions between FM 1346 and Schuwirth Road for paving work. DETOUR: Loop 1604 northbound traffic diverted to FM 1346 westbound to Schuwirth Road; Loop 1604 southbound traffic diverted to Schuwirth Road to FM 1346 eastbound.
Loop 1604 – South San Antonio
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 20. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound mainlane at US 281 for barrier removal work.
US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County
- Saturday, March 7. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Southbound right mainlane at Mountain Lodge for striping work and traffic switch
- Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Marshall Road to Loop 1604 for paving and bridge work.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue on the southbound frontage road, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound-to- eastbound direct connector for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the frontage road exit ramp, turn right on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, if heading north, take the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road, turn right on the northbound frontage road and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound closure of the northbound-to-westbound Loop 1604 direct connector r bridge work. DETOUR: Use the frontage road exit ramp, turn left on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, and continue on the US 281 entrance ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn left on the southbound frontage road, use the turnaround at Donella Drive and take the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure from the south- to northbound turnaround at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn left at the intersection then turn left again.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane northbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both north- to westbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround north of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left turn lane southbound mainlane closure at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway both south- to eastbound turn lanes for bridge work. DETOUR: Use the turnaround south of Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Marshall Road for paving and bridge work.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Weekend full closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work. DETOUR: Take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue on the southbound frontage road, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure from the frontage road exit ramp to the Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp. DETOUR: Use the frontage road exit ramp, turn right on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road, if heading north, take the turnaround at Gold Canyon Road, turn right on the northbound frontage road and use the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work. DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.
- Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 16. Full weekend closure 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound Redland Road bypass ramp mainlane closure from Sonterra Boulevard to Encino Rio for ramp work.
- Saturday, March 14. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Southbound right mainlane at Mountain Lodge for barrier setting work.
- Monday, March 16 until Thursday, March 19. Daily 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Southbound left mainlane at Cibolo Creek for bridge repair work.
US 281 – South San Antonio
- None scheduled.
I-10 – Northwest San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County
- Current until Wednesday, March 18. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound left frontage road lane between Two Creeks and FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) for drainage work.
- Tuesday, March 3 until Thursday, April 9. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Westbound right mainlane and shoulder between Kerr/Gillespie county line and Kerr/Kimble county line for paving work.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Westbound left frontage road lane between FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) and Buckskin Drive for drainage work.
- Tuesday, March 10 until Thursday, April 9. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Eastbound right mainlane and shoulder between Kerr/Gillespie county line and Kerr/Kimble county line for paving work.
I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County
- Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1516. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Loop 1604.
- Friday, March 6 until Monday, March 9. Full weekend closure 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right eastbound mainlane will be closed from Woodlake Parkway to Loop 1604 as crews implement a traffic switch. Intermittent closures of the eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road and the eastbound exit ramp to FM 1516 will also be required during the traffic switch. Following the traffic switch, the existing eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road will be closed and a new entrance ramp will open just east of Woodlake Parkway. DETOURS: During the intermittent ramp closures, drivers needing to access the I-10 mainlanes from Foster Road must continue eastbound on the frontage road and enter the mainlanes after the Loop 1604 intersection. Drivers needing to access FM 1516 from I-10 may take the Loop 1604 exit, turn around, and travel back to FM 1516. Following the traffic switch, drivers needing to access the I-10 mainlanes from Foster Road must continue eastbound on the frontage road and enter the mainlanes after Woodlake Parkway.
I-10 – Central San Antonio
- None scheduled.
I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County
- Tuesday, March 10 until Wednesday, March 11. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound center and left mainlanes between Schwab Road and Hubertus Road for striping removal work.
- Wednesday, March 11. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Southbound right mainlane between North Walters Street and New Braunfels Avenue (including entrance ramps before AT&T Center Parkway & after New Braunfels Avenue) for landscaping work.
I-37 – Central San Antonio
- None scheduled.
I-410 – West San Antonio
- Current until Monday, March 9. Weekend 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two left mainlanes in both directions between the exit ramp to Marbach Road and the entrance ramp past Marbach Road for concrete barrier work.
- Friday, March 6 until Monday, March 30. Weekend 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two alternating lanes in each direction between SH 151 to Valley Hi Drive for mill and inlay work.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The northbound exit ramp to Marbach Road for mill and inlay work. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to the exit SH 151 and turnaround.
- Current until Saturday, March 14. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One frontage road in both directions between SH 151 to FM 471 (Culebra Road) and the turnarounds at West Military Drive for electrical service work. DETOUR: Traffic will need to use the SH 151 and FM 471 (Culebra Road) turnarounds.
- Current until Friday, March 27. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating frontage road lanes in both directions between US 90 bridge to SH 151 for mill and inlay work.
US 90 – West San Antonio
- Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The eastbound exit to Ray Ellison Drive to the I-410 direct connector ramp for painting the connector ramp. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to exit at Ray Ellison, stay on the frontage road to access the east to northbound cloverleaf; continue on the I-410 frontage road and use the next entrance ramp for I-410 northbound.
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two westbound frontage road lanes between Observation Drive (US 90) and Landing Avenue (I-410) for mill and inlay work. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured to use cloverleafs to access frontage road.
- Current until Friday, March 27. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating frontage road lanes between Ray Ellison Drive to US 90 bridge (eastbound) and Tomar Drive to Hunt Lane bridge (westbound) for staging equipment and rock placement.
SH 16 – Bandera Road
- None scheduled.
FM 3351 – Ralph Fair Road
- None scheduled.
PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway
- City of San Antonio/TCI closure for Hardberger Park Landbridge project. Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Right lane in both directions from FM 1535 (NW Military Hwy.) to FM 2696 (Blanco Road) for construction truck and equipment access.
- City of San Antonio/TCI closure for Hardberger Park Landbridge project. Saturday, March 14. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Right lane in both directions from FM 1535 (NW Military Hwy.) to FM 2696 (Blanco Road) for construction truck and equipment access.
FM 2252 – Nacagdoches Road
- Current until Friday, March 20. Daily 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastbound right lane and shoulder between Loop 1604 and Dolente Road for sidewalk, curb and shoulder work.
FM 1560 – Hausman Road
- None scheduled.
FM 1516 – South Seguin Road/Converse
- None scheduled.
SH 218 – Pat Booker Road
- None scheduled.
Spur 371 – General Hudnell Drive
- Sunday, March 8 until Friday, March 13. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane in each direction between Billy Mitchell to US 90 for mill and paving work.
US 87 – Roland Avenue
- Current until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Alternating lanes in both directions between Rigsby Avenue and Super 8 for paving, sod placement, manhole and sign installation work.
Spur 421 – Bandera Road
- None scheduled.
FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road
- Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).
Loop 353 – New Laredo Highway
- None scheduled.
Other Roads – Bexar County
- Friday, March 6. 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Full closure of Boerne Stage Road in both directions at I-10 for bridge deck pour work. DETOUR: Westbound traffic diverted to the FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) turnaround; eastbound traffic diverted to the Dominion Drive turnaround.
- Monday, March 9. 2 a.m. until 5 p.m. Full closure of Boerne Stage Road in both directions at I-10 for bridge deck pour work. DETOUR: Westbound traffic diverted to the FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road) turnaround; eastbound traffic diverted to the Dominion Drive turnaround.
Loop 337 – New Braunfels/Comal County
- Tuesday, March 10 until Tuesday, April 7. Full-time closure. Northbound access road to Landa Street for road widening, traffic island removal, sidewalk and curb work.
FM 2673 – Canyon Lake/Comal County
- None scheduled.
FM 2252 – Comal County
- None scheduled.
SH 46 – Guadalupe County
- Current until Friday, March 6. Daily 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Alternating lanes/shoulders in both directions between I-10 and SH 123 for topsoil work.
FM 78 – Guadalupe County
- Current until Friday, March 6. Daily 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Alternating lanes/shoulders between ½-mile west of FM 725 and 1 mile east of FM 1620 for paving work.
FM 1518 – Schertz/Cibolo Guadalupe County
- None scheduled.
US 90A – Seguin/Guadalupe County
- None scheduled.
SH 123 – Seguin/Guadalupe County
- None scheduled.
Business 123 – South Austin Street/Seguin/Guadalupe County
- None scheduled.
I-35 – Frio County
- None scheduled.
US 181 – Floresville/Wilson County
- None scheduled.
US 87 – Wilson County
- None scheduled.
SH 46 – Boerne/Kendall County
- Current until further notice. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound left lane from East Sharon Drive to Charger Boulevard for traffic switch (drivers diverted to the right side for construction access on the right side; left turn lane remains open).
RM/FM 1376 – Kendall County
- Saturday, March 7 until Sunday, March 15. Full time all-day closure. All lanes in both directions at Wasp Creek Road for road reconstruction work. DETOUR: Roadway open to local traffic but drivers wishing to travel between Boerne and Sisterdale will be diverted to FM 474 and FM 473.
FM 1333 – Atascosa County
- Current until Friday, May 1. Full closure (all day) in both directions at Atascosa River (between FM 476 and SH 173) for culvert removal and replacement work.
FM 140 – Atascosa County
- Current until Saturday, March 21. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating lanes in both directions (flagging operations) between SH 16 and La Parita Creek for paving work.
SH 16 – McMullen County
- Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13. Daily 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Alternating lanes in both directions between Ben Franklin Road and McMullen/Duval County line for paving work.
