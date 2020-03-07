97-year-old Texas man honored as oldest law enforcement officer

CLEBURNE, Texas – Most people retire before they hit 74-years-old... never mind working 74 years on the job! But, one local man has done just that.

Bill Hardin, 97, is a deputy in Cleburne, Texas - that's just 35 minutes south of Fort Worth.

He began his career in the mid-1940s and has served as a police officer, county sheriff and now deputy in various counties in that area.

He says his good health is what keeps him putting on the badge every day.

"I'm going to keep doing this until the sheriff runs me out. If I can make it to 75, I may go ahead and retire," Hardin said.

The Chisholm Trail Museum in Cleburne honored his time served in law enforcement by creating a new exhibit all about his time on duty.