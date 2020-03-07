Four-legged heroes to be honored at ‘K9 Veterans Day’ celebration

LIVE OAK, Texas – Veterans Day is a day that celebrates our nation’s bravest heroes, and some of those heroes have four legs and a tail.

The Humane Society of Live Oak will honor local K9 officers at its fourth annual K9 Veterans Day Celebration, which is set for 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, at the City of Live Oak Fire Department.

All dogs that have served or continue to serve our country are welcome to the event. This includes military working dogs, police dogs, search and rescue dogs, veteran assistance dogs and others.

In addition to the K9 celebration, HSLO is also calling to make K9 Veteran’s Day an official state and national holiday.

Police use K-9 units, Eagle helicopter to find man after family violence call

The recognition ceremony for the K9s will include speakers, achievement highlights, and awards that will honor local police K9 teams. K9 teams from Live Oak, Windcrest, Balcones Heights, Judson Ind. School District, Converse, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne, Kerrville, Elmendorf PD and Lackland Air Force Base have all been invited to the event.

“Our community continues to support our police K9s, especially those we have loved and recently lost,” said Stephanie Cottrell, president of the HSLO, in a press release. “We are so excited to be able to bring everyone together to celebrate these teams and to once again draw attention to this worthy cause.”

The ceremony is open to the public; however, no pets are allowed at the event.