Dallas County election officials asking for Super Tuesday recount

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas – Nearly 10% of ballots were not counted in Dallas County and now, election officials are asking for a recount.

Election officials discovered thumb drives containing ballots from 44 precincts.

It's uncertain which precincts are involved, how many votes are at issue and whether the apparent winners from any races will change.

Election officials filed the petition and affidavit in court on Friday.

Texas March 2020 Primary Election Results