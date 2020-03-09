64ºF

KSAT12 GMSA at 6, March 9, 2020

Today on GMSA, Federal health officials have confirmed Coronavirus passengers will be flown and quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. A woman is arrested after she allegedly hit her elderly roommate with a vehicle, assaulted him with beer cans, and threatened him with a deadly weapon. And, a local pizza joint catches fire overnight after the grease trap spreads to the vent.

