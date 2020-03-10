65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

65ºF

Local News

Teen hospitalized after he was shot in chest, BCSO says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
A shooting was reported Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the 28800 block of Chaffin Light.
A shooting was reported Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the 28800 block of Chaffin Light. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.

A friend of the victim reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 28800 block of Chaffin Light, near Bulverde Road and U.S. 281, a BCSO sergeant at the scene said.

The witness said the shooting occurred at another location but he went to the home to call for help.

The boy was shot in the chest and transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

More local news

San Antonio health department can now test for the coronavirus in limited capacity

Texas State University: 10 people self-quarantined due to possible exposure to virus while overseas

SWAT standoff ends with 28-year-old squatter giving himself up to deputies, BCSO says

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: