Teen hospitalized after he was shot in chest, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning.

A friend of the victim reported the shooting around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 28800 block of Chaffin Light, near Bulverde Road and U.S. 281, a BCSO sergeant at the scene said.

The witness said the shooting occurred at another location but he went to the home to call for help.

The boy was shot in the chest and transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

