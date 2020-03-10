Texas State University: 10 people self-quarantined due to possible exposure to virus while overseas

Texas State University is continuing to monitor 10 people who will be under self-quarantine for 14 days due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The university said the cases are tied to international travel, and it is implementing a policy that requires those who visited a country with a Level 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice to self-isolate.

The university is monitoring the group “out of an abundance of caution," Dr. Emilio Carranco, the university’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. The group is not self-isolating on campus.

“The university is committed to protecting the health of our Texas State community and will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation,” he said.

The University Star reported that the group includes nine students and one professor who were either in South Korea, Italy, Japan or Germany for the university’s study abroad program, which has since been canceled.

There are no cases of the new virus, COVID-19, in the Texas State community or the San Marcos area.

Unlike the growing number of college communities, like Rice, Princeton and Ohio State Universities, that have canceled classes, Texas State is continuing business as usual.

On Monday, Austin Community College announced that it is monitoring a possible exposure to the coronavirus for one of its students.

The student and their family are in self-quarantine after one family member began to experience flu-like symptoms, according to ACC.

Around the world, nations have limited the movements of millions of people in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The virus has infected 600 people in the United States, and at least 26 have died, most in Washington state.

An unknown amount of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship will head to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and three other military sites. These evacuees have shown no signs of illness and will be quarantined for 14 days.

The ship docked Monday in Oakland after it was forced to idle off the Northern California coast due to novel coronavirus.