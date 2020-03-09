H-E-B announces increased protective measures in wake of coronavirus outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has announced protective measures it is taking for its stores and employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The chain said in a release that it has eliminated business-related travel, both domestically and internationally, for employees and implemented limits on certain items in the store.

H-E-B said it is implementing the limits to protect the supply of goods and that it is maintaining close contact with suppliers to keep shelves stocked as much as possible.

Stores will also be sanitized at a higher frequency, and more hand sanitizer and basket wipes will be available for customers throughout the store.

