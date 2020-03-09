JBSA leaders to host virtual town hall about coronavirus concerns on Facebook live Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland leaders will be holding a virtual town hall on Facebook live to hear from the community about their coronavirus concerns, military officials said.

The town hall will be hosted by Maj. Gen. John DeGoes, Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman and other military leaders at 6 p.m. Tuesday on JBSA’s Facebook page.

Military leaders said they want to hear concerns and answer questions about JBSA’s health protection efforts.

Community members can submit their questions during the live broadcast on Tuesday in the comments or send them to randolphpublicaffaires@us.af.mil with the subject line “Town Hall Question.”

