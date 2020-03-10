Austin Community College monitoring student with possible exposure to coronavirus

AUSTIN – Austin Community College announced on Monday that it is monitoring a possible exposure to the coronavirus for one of its students.

The student and their family are in self-quarantine after one family member began to experience flu-like symptoms, according to ACC.

ACC said Austin Public Health determined that any potential exposure with this student is considered to be low-risk.

ACC said that neither the student nor the family has been in direct contact with someone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus and that it will increase its sanitation efforts on campus.

