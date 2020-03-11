Popular Southtown eatery Battalion floods after sprinkler head breaks, owner says

SAN ANTONIO – Battalion, a former firehouse that was renovated into a trendy Italian restaurant, was flooded Wednesday morning due to a broken sprinkler head.

San Antonio firefighters were called the restaurant, located at 604 Alamo Street, around 4 a.m. but the owner later told KSAT there was no fire.

Employees spent the morning mopping up water and the owner said the restaurant is expected to be open for business by Wednesday night.