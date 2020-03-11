65ºF

Popular Southtown eatery Battalion floods after sprinkler head breaks, owner says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Battalion, Southtown, Food, SAFD
SAN ANTONIO – Battalion, a former firehouse that was renovated into a trendy Italian restaurant, was flooded Wednesday morning due to a broken sprinkler head.

San Antonio firefighters were called the restaurant, located at 604 Alamo Street, around 4 a.m. but the owner later told KSAT there was no fire.

Employees spent the morning mopping up water and the owner said the restaurant is expected to be open for business by Wednesday night.

Battalion was flooded Wednesday, March 11, after sprinker head broke, the owner said.
