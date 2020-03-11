Roof of Lanier High School catches fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A torch left on the roof of Lanier High School led to a fire Tuesday night.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the high school, located at 1514 W. César E Chávez Blvd., around 9:30 p.m. after the torch left by a construction crew left an object smoldering, according to an official at the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but there were concerns about water damage inside the building.

The damage is estimated to be a few thousand dollars.

