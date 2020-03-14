SAPD: 2 hospitalized after high-speed crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was trapped in his car and the passenger was ejected after a high-speed crash on the Southeast Side.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Roland Avenue.

San Antonio Police Department says two men were driving at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times before landing in the trees.

The driver had to be rescued by the jaws of life before he was taken to the hospital in serious condition, along with the passenger, according to SAPD.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor and charges are pending.

