SAPD officer injured in vehicle crash with 18-wheeler, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was injured in vehicle crash with an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m near AT&T Center Parkway and Aniol Street.

According to police, the officer was traveling southbound on AT&T Center Parkway when the vehicle crashed into the side of an 18-wheeler.

The unidentified officer was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with minor injuries, including a possible dislocated shoulder.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS crews all answered the call.