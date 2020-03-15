Houston Metro police sergeant killed in single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

HOUSTON – A Houston METRO Police Department sergeant was killed Sunday early morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver was identified as Erik Martinez Tellez.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at Brazos Drive and Riverwalk Drive in the Riverwalk subdivision, officials said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY- @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatality crash at Riverwalk/Brazos. Preliminary report indicates a passenger car traveling west on Riverwalk left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vITvXpkDHf — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 15, 2020

Investigators said Tellez was found trapped inside a 1954 Chevrolet that belonged to his friend, who lived down the street from the crash. They believe he struck a tree at a high rate of speed while taking the car out for a spin.

Tellez died at the scene, according to DPS.

Porter Fire and Montgomery County Hospital District responded along with DPS, Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.