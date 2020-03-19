KSAT12 News at Noon, March 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is set to vote on extending bar and restaurant closures. People react to closures around the city. We’re teaming up with our KSAT Community partners to help raise money for Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.