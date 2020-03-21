Woman in serious condition after suspected drunk driving crash

San Antonio – A local woman is in the hospital following a head-on vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on northbound Highway 78 near Rittiman Road.

According to deputies, the woman’s vehicle was seen swerving from side to side when veered into an oncoming lane and struck a white sport utility vehicle head on.

The person in the SUV was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital and is expected to recover.

The woman who caused the crash was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

She faces charges of intoxication assault.