San Antonio urgent care network to provide region-wide COVID-19 testing

Texas MedClinic is opening up public access to COVID-19 testing at its 14 Alamo City clinics, as well as its five facilities spread across Austin, New Braunfels and Spring Branch.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, the test will be provided to patients who have flu-like symptoms, lower respiratory illness, and underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, or lung or heart disease. Individuals who may have been in contact with a COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case can also receive the test.

“It’s been as challenging for us as any provider that wants to set this up,” said Dr. Bernard Swift, who founded Texas MedClinic in 1982. “The issues are the logistics of getting the collection kits and getting our staff ready to deal with the personal protective equipment issues that all medical providers have to deal with.”

There have also been challenges across the country in getting timely results. Texas MedClinic, a San Antonio-based urgent care provider, has worked with its lab partner to address the turnaround time.

“Our labs are opening new locations to assure we receive results efficiently, and we are receiving additional collection kits,” Texas MedClinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gude said.

Laboratory results from the COVID-19 testing should be available within 48 hours.

Texas MedClinic officials encourage anyone seeking a test at one of its clinics to first check in online at texasmedclinic.com. The urgent care company’s fee for private payers seeking the COVID-19 test is $115. Texas MedClinic officials said the testing cost should be covered by most insurers or through government-sponsored programs.

