Medical examiner identifies teen shot dead in East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the teen who was shot dead inside his East Side home.

He has been identified as Greg Pina, 17.

San Antonio police officers found him inside his family’s home in the 400 block of Aransas Avenue early Monday.

Chief William McManus said both he and his 13-year-old sister were shot by someone who showed up at their front door before 1:30 a.m., apparently intent on doing harm.

“The individual walked up and knocked on the door, so this wasn’t random. It was definitely a targeted shooting,” he said. “(Officers) found the 17-year-old dead. His 13-year-old sister was shot twice.”

The sister was rushed to a hospital, and according to SAPD, she was stable as she was loaded into an ambulance.

Detectives, meanwhile, stayed at the home collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

McManus didn’t say right away exactly who the intended target of the shooting was.

He said there were others in the home when the shooting happened.

“There were two adults and one other sibling,” he said. “The three others were not hit.”

At the scene, McManus said detectives were investigating several possible motives for the shooting, although no arrests were made right away.