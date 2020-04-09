WATCH LIVE: Officer-involved shooting, crash near Boerne closes lanes on I-10

SAN ANTONIO – Boerne police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Interstate 10 at exit 529 in Kendall County. Details surrounding the shooting, including the condition of those involved, the cause and where the incident took place, are unknown that this time but will be added to this story as it becomes available.

At around 10:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that the incident involves a crash and the closure could last “several hours.”

CLOSURE ALERT: All I-10 westbound mainlanes at Exit 529 in Kendall County are closed due to a crash involving #lawenforcement investigation. Expect closure to last several hours. #Traffic being diverted off I-10 at Exit 533. Media inquiries should be directed to @KendallCountySO. pic.twitter.com/uPqkp4KMh2 — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 9, 2020

Traffic is being diverted at exit 533.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 533 on westbound Interstate 10 after a reported officer-involved shooting, Boerne police said. (KSAT)

