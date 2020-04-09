Man arrested after ‘large cache’ of explosives, bomb-making materials found at Universal City home

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Joshua Conan Faleide, 41, was Wednesday after deputies discovered a “large cache” of items used for making explosive devices at his home in Universal City, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Deputies searched Faleide’s home Tuesday after the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office discovered a homeless woman with an IED on March 25 in the 7000 block of Whippoorwill Lane.

Deputies “observed an orange medicine bottle, filled with an unknown powder, sealed with a white cap and a green fuse” in the woman’s possession, according to the affidavit, and she told deputies it was given to her by Faleide “for protection.”

Original Report: Man arrested for possession of explosive device at motel in Universal City

The BCFMO and the China Grove Police Department led a joint investigation into Faleide after the woman said Faleide had “bowls filled with the same powder substance as found in the IED and plenty of weapons at his residence.”

An evidentiary search warrant executed at Faleide’s home in the 8500 block of Marathon Drive in Universal City led to the discovery of a “large cache of components” used in the “construction and manufacture of improvised explosive devices/explosive weapons,” the affidavit states.

Investigators found “approximately 20 pounds of chemical powders” at Faleide’s residence, in addition to pyrotechnic fuse, and “a combination of steel pipe with threaded end-caps and pre-drilled holes on the end-cap which is consistent with the construction of the commonly used IED, a steel-pipe bomb,” according to the affidavit.

Timers, switches and integrated circuit boards were also found and investigators believe Faleide could have used the components to arm and initiate an IED.

The materials and powders found were similar to the components found in the IED the homeless woman had in her possession on March 25, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators that Faleide burned his leg “about a month ago while attempting to manufacture an explosive mixture within his room."

Universal City Police Department officers, along with China Grove Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, San Antonio Police Department bomb squad and San Antonio ATF arrested Faleide Wednesday at the Super 8 motel in the 200 block of Palisades Drive for possession of components of an explosive weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon (explosive), a third-degree felony.