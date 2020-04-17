Need a mask? Here are some ways to make your own

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued an addendum to the mayor’s fifth emergency declaration requiring anyone 10 years of age and older to wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth as an added safety measure to protect the public from COVID-19.

The face coverings are required whenever anyone goes out into public and when working close to others. The face coverings are not really meant to protect the wearer from COVID-19, but more to protect others from individuals who may have COVID-19 and don’t know it because they are not showing symptoms.

Read more about the new mandatory face-covering rules here.

The mayor urged people not to procure medical masks or N-95 respirators because they are needed for health care workers and first responders. Many businesses are selling re-usable masks for the public, but masks can also be made at home from material, scarfs, bandanas or even a handkerchief.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said face coverings should:

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of fabric

Allow for breathing without restriction

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

If you can sew, there are patterns for making homemade masks. The CDC has a pattern online. University Health System has released some instructions and patterns that were designed and tested by a team of UHS surgeons, nurses and engineers. KSAT also did a story about the chief executive nurse at University Health System who designed a mask with 99.5% filtration efficiency. She said she will create a PDF of her design soon.

Adulting Hacks: How to make a face mask

There are plenty of options for no-sew masks as well. Actor Matthew McConaughey has demonstrated how to make face mask with a bandana and a coffee filter.

As you can see there are many options for making a face covering. Here are some other important things to consider when making a homemade mask.