University Health System shows how to make the right fabric mask, proper cleaning protocol

SAN ANTONIO – Now that Mayor Ron Nirenberg has asked residents to wear fabric masks in places where social distancing may be a challenge, people have been asking what makes a good mask.

The folks at University Health System have released some instructions and patterns that were designed and tested by a team of UHS surgeons, nurses and engineers.

University Healthy System run drills, prepares for potential flood of COVID-19 patients

UHS officials are also urging residents to practice social distancing during Easter and Passover.

“Family gatherings are a sure way to spread the virus, and we urge people to find alternative ways to connect with their loved ones during the upcoming holidays,” a news release said.

