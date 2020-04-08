University Health System shows how to make the right fabric mask, proper cleaning protocol
SAN ANTONIO – Now that Mayor Ron Nirenberg has asked residents to wear fabric masks in places where social distancing may be a challenge, people have been asking what makes a good mask.
The folks at University Health System have released some instructions and patterns that were designed and tested by a team of UHS surgeons, nurses and engineers.
University Healthy System run drills, prepares for potential flood of COVID-19 patients
UHS officials are also urging residents to practice social distancing during Easter and Passover.
“Family gatherings are a sure way to spread the virus, and we urge people to find alternative ways to connect with their loved ones during the upcoming holidays,” a news release said.
Fabric Facemask Tutorial by David Ibanez on Scribd
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Infected staff at nursing home with 75 COVID-19 patients worked at other San Antonio facilities
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.