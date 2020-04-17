Willie Nelson to take part in ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20

Willie Nelson is doing what he does best on 4/20 by taking part in the “Come and Toke It” variety show Monday.

The show, which will be livestreamed, will celebrate cannabis in an entertaining and educational environment, according to the Luck Reunion website.

The show will start at 4:20 p.m. and last for 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more will be part of the special.

Along with the show, Willie Nelson has started the “Come and Toke It Pass Left Challenge.”

The challenge encourages others to create videos passing “whatever toking material of your choice” to the left. One lucky participant will be selected to talk to Willie himself, live during the show.

Back in November, Nelson told KSAT’s Paul Venema that he was no longer smoking marijuana due to breathing issues, but hasn’t stopped using cannabis.