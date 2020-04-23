Man shot in parking lot of apartment complex in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Vista Del Rey apartment complex in the 5600 block Evers Road, not far from Wurzbach Road and Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man shot in the pelvis.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with officers, so they don’t have much to go on. A motive is not known.

Authorities said while they were investigating they received a call about a second person wounded at the apartments, but did not confirm they found anyone.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. His name and age were not released.