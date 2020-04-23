Man shot multiple times, has truck stolen after altercation, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times and had his truck stolen following an altercation with three people early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers we called just before 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Rockwood Court after receiving word of a man shot.

According to police, the man was struck multiple times in his arm and upper body by the same three people who also stole his Dodge truck.

Police said they do not know what the fight was about, or why he was even at the location.

The unidentified wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have made. Police did not give a description of the suspects.