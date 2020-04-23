Police: South Side shooting, carjacking may not have been random

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting and carjacking in a South Side neighborhood early Thursday may not have been a random crime, according to San Antonio police.

In a preliminary report, police mentioned that the 42-year-old victim may have known the people who shot him and drove off in his pickup truck.

Police found the man lying in a pool of blood in the 200 block of Rockwood Court shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Officers said he had been shot at least four times, including his arm, chest and stomach.

The victim was in critical but stable condition when he was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The report said the man told officers he was shot and robbed of his truck by two men and two women.

Officers at the scene said there had been some sort of disagreement although they did not know the reason for it.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 News that he woke up to the sound of gunshots, looked outside and saw the victim lying on the ground.

He said the wounded man did not appear to be anyone who lived in the area.

Police are trying to track down the stolen truck, a white four-door Dodge pickup.

Although police believe the victim knew the shooter, they had only a basic description of the people involved.