San Antonio elementary school sticks to tradition, has virtual Fiesta float parade

SAN ANTONIO – The at-home Fiesta celebrations continue across the city and even schools are having fun with it.

Classrooms may be empty, but a NEISD’s school, Harmony Hills Elementary, decided to take a break from homework assignments to carry-out a years-long Fiesta tradition for the third grade class.

Third graders were challenged to create a Fiesta float made from materials they already have at home in order to participate in their virtual float parade. Logan Schweers, a third grader at the elementary school, said usually their celebration includes music and community.

Floats made by third graders were inspired by Michael Jackson, dinosaurs, music and nature. Other students at Harmony Hills opted for the traditional Fiesta theme with paper flowers, tacos and piñatas.

“Churchill High School would come (to our school),” Schweers said. “They have their band come and play music for us, and then our principal, Mr. Rochkus would lead the parade.”

Virtually, principal Alan Rochkus still led the parade organized by the third grade teachers at Harmony Hills Elementary. In the video shared by the school, Rochkus wore a mariachi hat to celebrate the occasion.

“Happy Fiesta, third grade,” Rochkus said. “I know we can’t have our traditional float parade, but come join us in our virtual float parade.”

Dana Kamansky decided to reach out to KSAT to share the project as part of the Fiesta picture submissions. This project, according to Kamansky, is a way to keep students engaged and happy.

“We wanted to still carry on the tradition at our school and make the kids (their parents and community) have something to look forward to,” Kamansky said.

Schweers said he was very excited for the Fiesta assignment. He dreams of one day enlisting in the U.S. Marines and decided to keep the float in-theme.

“I had these army figures that I like to create model battle scenes with,” Schweers said. “Then, I grabbed the box and I found the camouflage bandanna (to wrap it with).”

Harmony Hills Elementary third grader, Logan Schweers said he was very excited for the Fiesta assignment. He dreams of one day enlisting in the U.S. Marines and decided to keep the float in-theme.

Third graders were challenged to create a Fiesta float made from materials they already have at home in order to participate in their virtual float parade. (Jenny Schweers)

Schweers said he wouldn’t have been able to design his best creation yet if it weren’t for the school shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. For that same reason, other third graders were also able to get their sibling and parents involved in the activity.

“Usually at school, we would be there for like almost the whole day, but since I am not there, I have a lot of time to get my float down,” Schweers said.

Floats were inspired by Michael Jackson, dinosaurs, music and nature. Other students at Harmony Hills opted for the traditional Fiesta theme with paper flowers, tacos and piñatas.

Floats made by third graders were inspired by Michael Jackson, dinosaurs, music and nature. Other students at Harmony Hills opted for the traditional Fiesta theme with paper flowers, tacos and piñatas.

Kamansky said she’s thrilled with the results and hopes the students get to officially celebrate Fiesta in November.

