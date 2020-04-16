Take a look at new fall Fiesta schedule
Fiesta 2020 rescheduled for Nov. 5-15
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday should have been the kick-off for Fiesta 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, we must hold off on eating a chicken-on-a-stick until this fall.
Most events will return, but others have canceled altogether.
Below is a look at the new schedule and which big events are rescheduled.
Oct. 30 - Alamo Heights Night
Nov. 5-15 - Fiesta Carnival
Nov. 5 - Taste of the Republic
Nov. 5 - Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair
Nov. 6-15 - Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square
Nov. 6 - JBSA-Lackland Fiesta Military Parade
Nov. 6-8- Taste of New Orleans
Nov. 7 & 8 - Fiesta Arts Fair
Nov. 7 & 8 - Festival de Animales
Nov. 9 - Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Nov. 10 - El Rey Fido Coronation
Nov. 10-13 - NIOSA
Nov. 10-12 - Fiesta Cornyation
Nov. 11 - Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival
Nov. 11 - Taste of the Northside
Nov. 12 - PacFest
Nov. 13 - Battle of Flowers Parade
Nov. 13 - Fredstock Music Fest
Nov. 14, 15- Fiesta De Los Niños
Nov. 14 - King William Fair
Nov. 14 - Fiesta Flambeau Parade
Nov. 15 - Fall Festival de Cascarones Presents Saluting America’s Military
If you are feeling the Fiesta blues right now KSAT 12 can cheer you up with the rebroadcasting of all of last year’s parades.
Click here for more info on how to watch.
Check out more Fiesta coverage at ksat.com/fiesta.
