Take a look at new fall Fiesta schedule

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday should have been the kick-off for Fiesta 2020 but because of the coronavirus pandemic, we must hold off on eating a chicken-on-a-stick until this fall.

Most events will return, but others have canceled altogether.

Below is a look at the new schedule and which big events are rescheduled.

Oct. 30 - Alamo Heights Night

Nov. 5-15 - Fiesta Carnival

Nov. 5 - Taste of the Republic

Nov. 5 - Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair

Nov. 6-15 - Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square

Nov. 6 - JBSA-Lackland Fiesta Military Parade

Nov. 6-8- Taste of New Orleans

Nov. 7 & 8 - Fiesta Arts Fair

Nov. 7 & 8 - Festival de Animales

Nov. 9 - Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Nov. 10 - El Rey Fido Coronation

Nov. 10-13 - NIOSA

Nov. 10-12 - Fiesta Cornyation

Nov. 11 - Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival

Nov. 11 - Taste of the Northside

Nov. 12 - PacFest

Nov. 13 - Battle of Flowers Parade

Nov. 13 - Fredstock Music Fest

Nov. 14, 15- Fiesta De Los Niños

Nov. 14 - King William Fair

Nov. 14 - Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Nov. 15 - Fall Festival de Cascarones Presents Saluting America’s Military

If you are feeling the Fiesta blues right now KSAT 12 can cheer you up with the rebroadcasting of all of last year’s parades.

Click here for more info on how to watch.

