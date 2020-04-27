Fake H-E-B coupon offering $150 of free food circulating on social media

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a fake coupon offer for H-E-B that is circulating on social media and causing concern for some customers.

A viewer alerted KSAT of a social media post that is offering $150 of free food from H-E-B and we wanted to know if this was true or false.

The KSAT Trust Index Fact Checkers contacted an H-E-B spokesperson who confirmed the post is fake.

The spokeswoman said, “This is a fraudulent offer and it is not affiliated with or endorsed by H-E-B.”

This is a common type of scam that is often shared using different retailers. However, it’s unclear what risks interacting with these types of fake giveaways could pose.

The H-E-B spokeswoman said they often report the scam posts and try to get them removed as they find them.

The company said customers can check out their valid online coupons and offers on its website by clicking here.