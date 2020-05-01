Social distancing at San Antonio Zoo: How the new drive-thru experience works

SAN ANTONIO – While you’ve been quarantined at home, the animals of the San Antonio Zoo have been doing just fine. The bears are taking a dip in the pool, lions are sleeping and the monkeys are jumping from branch to branch, but staff at the zoo admits they do miss the friendly faces.

“The gibbons are so excited when they see new people and new faces come up to their habitat,” Jennifer Pue, director of public relations at the San Antonio Zoo said. “They get a little bit excited and they want to show off.”

Although their revenue has taken a big cut since the mandated closure on March 14, Pue said the nutrition of all animals remains the same.

In order to continue doing so and bring back furloughed staff, CEO Tim Murrow said they wanted to offer an experience for guests to see the zoo and animals in a unique way. Together, they came up with the Drive-Thru Zoo Experience.

“This is just something that someone threw out one day and we said, ‘Hey, we could probably do that,’ because we have drive-lanes in the park that our staff drives on in the mornings and things like that,” Murrow said. “So, we thought why not let guests drive-thru (from the safety) of their car.”

Guests will have to stay in their car during the 30-minute to one-hour four-wheel tour. The speed limit is capped at four miles per hour, and drivers are asked to keep their eyes on the road.

Pue said bright orange flags have been placed throughout tight corners to avoid accidents. Staff members will also be monitoring the course to guide visitors.

Visitors will be able to place an order for packaged food items, such as nachos, throughout the experience.

Restrooms are available but guests are asked to wear a mask and social-distance with the help of their custom stickers that feature paws of different animals.

All ticket sales, curbside food options and donations will go towards the maintenance of all animals at the San Antonio Zoo and possibly help bring back even more employees.

The Drive Thru Zoo will remain open until May 17.