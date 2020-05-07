Bexar County Sheriff: Crime numbers ‘deceptively promising’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Although most crime has gone down in Bexar County since stay-at-home orders were issued amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sheriff Javier Salazar said the reduced crime rates may be “deceptively promising.”

In a news conference on Thursday, Salazar shared crime statistics compiled by the sheriff’s office.

“Some numbers are promising, some numbers are deceptively promising,” Salazar said. “Overall, crime is down in Bexar County right now, which is absolutely a good thing on the surface.”

Violent crime has dropped 23%, Salazar said. But the sheriff said he has concerns that family violence and child abuse issues are not being reported as victims are having to spend more time at home with potential abusers.

“Kids won’t necessarily outcry ... until maybe they go back to school,” Salazar said.

Victims of family violence may be unable to call 911, Salazar said. If that’s the case, Salazar recommended victims text 911 with their location and as much information as possible.

“You may have only that one chance,” Salazar said.

Property crimes are also down, except for vehicle thefts, which have gone up. Crimes like that are “highly preventable,” Salazar said.

Investigators told Salazar that heavy-duty pickups are the most likely cars to be stolen. In some cases, Salazar said stolen vehicles are taken down to Mexico.

Salazar recommended residents follow the “9 p.m. routine." Every night, residents should make sure no valuables are in their cars and lock their doors every night.