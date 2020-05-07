Can anyone get tested for COVID-19 even without showing symptoms?

SAN ANTONIO – The testing protocol in San Antonio has widened and more testing resources than ever are available in the city.

Our KSAT viewers wanted to know if anyone can get COVID-19 even without showing symptoms.

While the Mayor says the answer is technically yes, he says there isn’t a need to be tested unless someone is either exhibiting symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the virus.

“If there is a reason for you to get a test there is a test available for you,” Nirenberg said.

City of San Antonio to open 2 free, walk-up COVID-19 testing locations

The city has been working to expand its testing capabilities, something the transition task force has said is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Nirenberg said one misconception is that there are certain requirements for getting tested.

“You don’t need a doctor. You don’t need a primary care physician. You don’t need health insurance. You don’t need money,” he explained.

Here is a list of COVID-19 testing drive-thru locations that require an appointment. To register, visit https://www.txcovidtest.org/ or call 512-883-2400.

3201 E Houston St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

2530 SW Military Dr., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

8923 W. Military Dr., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week

1226 NW 18th St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 6, 8, 9,

19375 K St., Somerset, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7

2096 Talley Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 8

11615 Galm Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9, 10

23103 Bulverde Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 11

Watch Mayor Nirenberg’s full interview on the News at 9 below.