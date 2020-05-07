Can anyone get tested for COVID-19 even without showing symptoms?
‘You don’t need a doctor. You don’t need health insurance. You don’t need money’
SAN ANTONIO – The testing protocol in San Antonio has widened and more testing resources than ever are available in the city.
Our KSAT viewers wanted to know if anyone can get COVID-19 even without showing symptoms.
While the Mayor says the answer is technically yes, he says there isn’t a need to be tested unless someone is either exhibiting symptoms or has been exposed to someone with the virus.
“If there is a reason for you to get a test there is a test available for you,” Nirenberg said.
The city has been working to expand its testing capabilities, something the transition task force has said is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Nirenberg said one misconception is that there are certain requirements for getting tested.
“You don’t need a doctor. You don’t need a primary care physician. You don’t need health insurance. You don’t need money,” he explained.
Here is a list of COVID-19 testing drive-thru locations that require an appointment. To register, visit https://www.txcovidtest.org/ or call 512-883-2400.
- 3201 E Houston St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week
- 2530 SW Military Dr., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week
- 8923 W. Military Dr., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week
- 1226 NW 18th St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 6, 8, 9,
- 19375 K St., Somerset, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7
- 2096 Talley Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 8
- 11615 Galm Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9, 10
- 23103 Bulverde Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 11
Watch Mayor Nirenberg’s full interview on the News at 9 below.
