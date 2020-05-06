City of San Antonio to open 2 free, walk-up COVID-19 testing locations

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program have partnered to open two free, walk-up COVID-19 test sites that do not require an appointment.

The two test sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Las Palmas Library parking lot at 515 Castroville Road and Woodlawn Lake Park at 1103 Cincinnati Ave.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department have also added more mobile COVID-19 test collection dates and locations for residents at no cost.

“My team is working every day to contain the virus and limit its impact, so we must provide resources in the areas of greatest need. By bringing no-cost COVID-19 testing sites into our neighborhoods, we are able to reach people that may not be able to access testing that is far from their home. We will continue to provide resources to our vulnerable communities in need because we are committed to addressing health inequities,” said Dr. Dawn Emerick, director of Metro Health.

Here is a list of COVID-19 testing drive-thru locations that require an appointment. To register, visit https://www.txcovidtest.org/ or call 512-883-2400.

3201 E Houston St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

2530 SW Military Dr., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week

8923 W. Military Dr., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week

1226 NW 18th St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 6, 8, 9,

19375 K St., Somerset, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7

2096 Talley Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 8

11615 Galm Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9, 10

23103 Bulverde Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 11

