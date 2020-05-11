Looking ahead for the week of May 11

SAN ANTONIO – Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will continue this week. They are done in partnership with Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department’s mobile integrated health program.

At these testing sites, those that are symptomatic or asymptomatic can get tested, free of charge.

Those that visit these testing sites will not need to make an appointment; however, each site has a limit of 300 tests that are available.

For more on where to get tested for COVID-19, click here.

_____

On Monday, May 11, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller will deliver blessings from above with the help of Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. They will fly over parishes, City Hall, local universities and other establishments.

Church bells will be ringing at many of the parishes and the plane will fly for about two hours.

The event begins at 2 p.m.

For more information on the flight, click here.

_____

On Wednesday, May 13, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over San Antonio.

The event is a part of Operation “America Strong” as a way to show support for healthcare workers and first responders on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight was originally scheduled for this Tuesday, but was pushed back due to inclement weather.

For more on the event, click here.

_____

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

For more coronavirus from KSAT, click here.