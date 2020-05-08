Thunderbirds announce fly over date in San Antonio

Published: May 8, 2020, 11:49 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 11:57 am

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Thunderbirds fly will over San Antonio and Austin on May 12 to honor the frontline COVID-19 workers.

In April, the military confirmed the plans to conduct the flyover tour to honor the frontline workers that are battling the spread of COVID-19.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 6 high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation, according to the news release.

Flyovers in San Antonio will start at 1:20 P.M. and last approximately 30 minutes.

Flyovers in Austin will start at 2:30 P.M. and last approximately 25 minutes.

Times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements. The flight path will be released Monday.

Thunderbirds reportedly plan flyover in San Antonio amid coronavirus pandemic

For more information on the Thunderbirds, visit www.afthunderbirds.com.

Both the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels flew over Washington D.C. on May 2, and the Thunderbirds have also flown over cities like Atlanta and Baltimore.

On Monday, the Thunderbird told fans to “stay tuned” for updates as more flyovers will be announced in the coming days.

The Blue Angels had also flown in Houston in Dallas earlier this week.