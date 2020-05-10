Archbishop García-Siller to deliver blessings from above by flying over San Antonio parishes, universities on Monday

Archbishop García-Siller to deliver blessings from above by flying over San Antonio parishes, universities on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will take to the skies Monday to deliver blessings above parishes, City Hall, universities and other establishments around San Antonio.
García-Siller and the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will take off at 2 p.m. from Stinson Field at 8431 Mission Road. They will fly above the city for two hours, traveling from the South Side to downtown to the West Side and then to the Northeast Side before returning to Stinson.
During the “Mission: Hope” operation, the 1942 SNJ “Ole’ Yeller” plane will fly over the city at 1,000 feet, according to a news release. At that time, church bells will be ringing at many of the parishes.
Col. Darren Bond, executive officer of the Tex Hill Wing, said in a news release that the aircraft will be "very visible.”
“I believe the sight of the archbishop flying overhead will be truly inspirational... We have had so much bad news lately. It’s time to give people a positive sign,” he said.
Before takeoff, García-Siller will also announce the reopening of Catholic parishes in the San Antonio area, which have remained closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mission: Hope” is one of two flyovers expected in San Antonio this week: the Thunderbirds will stop here and in Austin on May 13.
That flyover honors first responders, healthcare professionals, military members and other essential employees.
Here are the flyover times for the Catholic parishes and other establishments that García-Siller will fly over on Monday.
- Takeoff from Stinson Field - 8431 Mission Road, San Antonio 78214: 2 p.m.
- Mission Espada – 10040 Espada Road, San Antonio 78214: 2:02 p.m.
- Mission San Juan Capistrano – 9101 Graf Road, San Antonio 78214: 2:05 p.m.
- UIW School of Medicine – 2507 Kennedy Circle, Brooks City Base 78235: 2:07 p.m.
- St. PJ’s Children’s Home – 919 Mission Road, San Antonio 78210: 2:12 p.m.
- Mission Concepción – 807 Mission Road, San Antonio 78210: 2:15 p.m.
- St Cecilia’s Catholic Church – 125 West Whittier Street, San Antonio 78210: 2:25 p.m.
- Holy Redeemer Catholic Church – 1819 Nevada Street, San Antonio 78203: 2:30 p.m.
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital – 333 North Santa Rosa Street, San Antonio 78207: 2:32 p.m.
- San Fernando Cathedral – 115 Main Plaza, San Antonio 78205: 2:35 p.m.
- San Antonio City Hall – 100 Military Plaza, San Antonio 78205: 2:35 p.m.
- Bexar County Adult Detention Center – 200 North Comal, San Antonio 78207: 2:40 p.m.
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church – 2114 West Houston Street, San Antonio 78207: 2:42 p.m.
- St. Timothy Catholic Church – 1515 Saltillo Street, San Antonio 78207: 2:42 p.m.
- Our Lady of the Lake University – 411 SW 24th Street, San Antonio 78207: 2:50 p.m.
- Archdiocesan Pastoral Center/Assumption Seminary/Mexican American Catholic College – 2718 West Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio 78228: 2:53 p.m.
- St. Mary’s University – One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio 78228: 2:55 p.m.
- Kelly Field – Kelly, San Antonio 78227: 3 p.m.
- Lackland Air Force Base – West Military Drive, San Antonio 78236: 3 p.m.
- Divine Providence Catholic Church – 5667 Old Pearsall Road, San Antonio 78242: 3:05 p.m.
- St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – 9883 Marbach Road, San Antonio 78245: 3:08 p.m.
- Oblate School of Theology – 285 Oblate Drive, San Antonio 78216: 3:15 p.m.
- St. Francis Nursing Home – 630 West Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio 78212: 3:17 p.m.
- Padua Place Retired Priest Residence – 80 Peter Baque Road, San Antonio 78209: 3:20 p.m.
- University of the Incarnate Word – 4301 Broadway Street, San Antonio 78209: 3:22 p.m.
- St. Pius X Church – 7734 Robin Rest Drive, San Antonio 78209: 3:25 p.m.
- Catholic Life Insurance headquarters building – 1635 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio 78209: 3:30 p.m.
- Shrine of St. Padre Pio Catholic Church – 3843 Bulverde Parkway, San Antonio 78259: 3:32 p.m.
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church – 16075 N Evans Road, Selma 78154: 3:35 p.m.
- St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – 386 N Castell Avenue, New Braunfels 78130: 3:40 p.m.
- St. Monica Catholic Church – 501 North Street, Converse 78109: 3:45 p.m.
- Return to Stinson Airport – 8431 Mission Road, San Antonio 78214: 3:50 p.m.
