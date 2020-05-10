Archbishop García-Siller to deliver blessings from above by flying over San Antonio parishes, universities on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will take to the skies Monday to deliver blessings above parishes, City Hall, universities and other establishments around San Antonio.

García-Siller and the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will take off at 2 p.m. from Stinson Field at 8431 Mission Road. They will fly above the city for two hours, traveling from the South Side to downtown to the West Side and then to the Northeast Side before returning to Stinson.

During the “Mission: Hope” operation, the 1942 SNJ “Ole’ Yeller” plane will fly over the city at 1,000 feet, according to a news release. At that time, church bells will be ringing at many of the parishes.

Col. Darren Bond, executive officer of the Tex Hill Wing, said in a news release that the aircraft will be "very visible.”

“I believe the sight of the archbishop flying overhead will be truly inspirational... We have had so much bad news lately. It’s time to give people a positive sign,” he said.

Before takeoff, García-Siller will also announce the reopening of Catholic parishes in the San Antonio area, which have remained closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mission: Hope” is one of two flyovers expected in San Antonio this week: the Thunderbirds will stop here and in Austin on May 13.

That flyover honors first responders, healthcare professionals, military members and other essential employees.

Here are the flyover times for the Catholic parishes and other establishments that García-Siller will fly over on Monday.