San Antonio archbishop announces when local parishes can reopen

SAN ANTONIO – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller on Monday announced that churches in the Archdiocese of San Antonio can once again open their doors for weekend masses.

The first weekend masses will take place May 23-24, he said in a briefing before the “Mission: Hope” flyover at 2 p.m. Churches can open for daily mass beginning on May 19.

There are 170 churches under the Archdiocese of San Antonio across 19 counties.

He said churches will reopen under safety guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The flyover with the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force began at 2 p.m. at Stinson Airport at 8431 Mission Road, and the archbishop will then tour San Antonio for two hours offering blessings above parishes, universities, City Hall and other establishments.

Churches have not held full masses since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While religious institutions have been allowed to stay open with limitations, the Archdiocese of San Antonio suspended masses until at least May 18.

