H-E-B puts stricter limits on meat product purchases at San Antonio stores

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B has updated the purchase limits on meat products for customers as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The product limits vary at select stores and are an effort to "protect the supply chain and make sure our customers can find the items they need,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield previously told KSAT.

H-E-B stores in the San Antonio area, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border region, and certain West and North Texas towns are limiting consumers to five packages total of fresh beef, ground beef, chicken, pork, turkey, according to H-E-B’s website. Customers are not allowed to buy five of each meat product.

The product purchase limits at those stores also include two frozen chicken items and two frozen raw beef burgers.

H-E-B stores in the Houston area and stores in Abilene, Big Spring, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury, Hudson Oaks, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo and Waxahachie will need to abide by the following purchase limits:

Fresh Ground beef and hamburger patties – limit 2 packages

Fresh Chicken – limit 4 packages

Brisket – limit 2

Frozen Chicken – Limit 2

Frozen Beef Burger Patties – Limit 2

Other items that are not food-related but are limited for all H-E-B customers are listed below:

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Baby wipes – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 4 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

Central Market stores are not included in these limits, according to H-E-B officials.

For more information on the latest product limits, click here.