Massive house fire damages 3 homes on East Side

Published: May 14, 2020, 6:28 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 7:57 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled massive flames that damaged three homes on the East Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called around 6:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Nolan Street, not far from North Walters Street.

By the time firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed.

Two homes had heavy damage and a duplex on the back side also had exposure, fire officials said.

Firefighters rescued a man from the house where the fire started. He suffered burns and was transported to a hospital. Officials did not say that man’s condition.

Firefighters said six people, including some teenagers, and two dogs escaped the house next door.

Fire officials said firefighters are still working to put out all the flames.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 units have answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.