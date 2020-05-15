Texas bars will ‘Turn up the Lights’ Friday night in solidarity

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonio bars will turn on their lights on Friday night — but they won’t be for customers.

They’re participating in an initiative by the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance called “Turn up the Lights" which encourages bar owners and employees to turn on their lights and music from 6 to 10 p.m. to show community members that they’re still there and are eager to reopen.

“We want to show the community that we’re ready to open back up and do so with a safety plan in place," said Rob Martindale, owner of Big Hops.

Jody Newman, who owns The Friendly Spot with her husband, said they will also be participating.

“We just want people to know we’re here," Newman said. "We just really look forward to safely serving our friends again like we have the past 10 years.”

Martindale and Newman spoke to Steve Spriester Thursday about a statewide plan to open bars safely. You can read more about that here.

