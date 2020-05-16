Elderly woman fatally stabbed in the chest while leaving Walgreens, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas – An elderly woman was killed in a parking lot in Houston Saturday morning, according to Houston Police Department.

Authorities said the woman was in her 80s and was stabbed in the chest after leaving a Walgreens store.

The suspect matched the same description of a man who was scaring customers with a knife at another store earlier on Saturday, police said.

When police confronted the suspect, officers said the man came toward them with a knife and was shot and killed.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo responded to the case, as it relates to officer-involved shootings.

“So don’t come and talk to me about officer-involved shootings when nobody is putting the mark in the hands of the judges that keep letting these crooks out time and again. Where’s the outrage?..." said Acevedo, in part.

Chief Acevedo said the woman’s death marks 125 murders in Houston so far.

A criminal history record of the suspect has not been released.