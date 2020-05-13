SAPD identifies man who shot VIA passenger after confrontation over mask

SAN ANTONIO – A day after a shooting at a Southeast Side bus stop left one man hospitalized, San Antonio police identified the suspected gunman.

Jason Jackson, 36, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting reported Tuesday in the 3800 block of E. Southcross Boulevard.

Man turned away from bus over COVID-19 precautions shoots passenger who confronted him, San Antonio police say

Alisia Pruneda, public information officer for SAPD, said Tuesday that Jackson has a state-issued license to carry a handgun, and was at the bus stop, waiting for a VIA bus.

The bus driver did not allow the man to enter the bus due to precautions regarding COVID-19, police said. All riders are required to wear a mask, but it isn’t immediately clear if that’s what triggered the driver to refuse service.

As the armed man was waiting, the victim exited the bus and confronted the man.

The verbal altercation turned physical. Jackson told police the man attacked him, causing Jackson to fall to the ground and his gun to fall from the holster.

Jackson then picked up the gun and fired it at the passenger, hitting him in the torso, Pruneda said.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. He was alert when officers arrived.

The investigation is still active, according to police.