Man turned away from bus over COVID-19 precautions shoots passenger who confronted him, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot and hospitalized following an altercation at a bus stop on the Southeast Side.

San Antonio police said a man in his 30s was shot in the torso before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of E. Southcross, near Pecan Grove Boulevard.

Alisia Pruneda, public information officer for SAPD, said another man, who has a state-issued license to carry a handgun, was at the bus stop, waiting for a VIA bus.

The bus driver did not allow the man to enter the bus due to precautions regarding COVID-19, police said. All riders are required to wear a mask, but it isn’t immediately clear if that’s what triggered the driver to refuse service.

As the armed man was waiting, the victim exited the bus and confronted the man.

The verbal altercation turned physical and the man carrying the handgun shot the passenger, hitting him in the torso, Pruneda said.

The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. He was alert when officers arrived.

The shooter is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Pruneda said.

Police did not immediately say what prompted the altercation.