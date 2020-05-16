SAN ANTONIO – With a few weeks left in the school year, Warren High School seniors have executed a creative prank online.

The posting went up on Craigslist two days ago and the price for the building was $2,020. The “senior special” included administration as well.

Warren High School seniors put school up for sale on Craigslist (Screenshot of Craigslist)

The Senior Realty Group was behind the posting and they even posted a ‘For sale’ banner in front of the school, saying it had been vacant since March.

Good Morning Twitter if you or someone you know is in the market to buy some property look no further

Earl Warren High School For Sale

Senior Special: $2020 (admin included)

click the link below if interestedhttps://t.co/aciAPWOgKC#seniorprank #senior2020 #school @NISDWarren pic.twitter.com/DMLS4Tymxj — elizabeth🧮 (@lizzy10428) May 14, 2020

As of Saturday morning, the posting was still up on Craiglist.