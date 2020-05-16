88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Warren High School seniors put school up for sale on Craigslist

School listed for $2,020 in senior prank

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Warren High School, Seniors, San Antonio, prank, Craigslist
photo

SAN ANTONIO – With a few weeks left in the school year, Warren High School seniors have executed a creative prank online.

The posting went up on Craigslist two days ago and the price for the building was $2,020. The “senior special” included administration as well.

Warren High School seniors put school up for sale on Craigslist
Warren High School seniors put school up for sale on Craigslist (Screenshot of Craigslist)

The Senior Realty Group was behind the posting and they even posted a ‘For sale’ banner in front of the school, saying it had been vacant since March.

As of Saturday morning, the posting was still up on Craiglist.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: